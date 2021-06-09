Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.38

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 18779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

GBOOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

