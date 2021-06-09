Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post sales of $222.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.63 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $243.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $734.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,597. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.99 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.