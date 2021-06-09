Gulden Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $17.79 million and $62,950.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00468136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,241,629 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.