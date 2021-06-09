Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,600 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.02. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $258.61 and a 1-year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

