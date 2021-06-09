Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $388.52. The company had a trading volume of 104,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $389.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

