Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan Sells 195 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $10,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 102 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $5,708.94.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 659,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,798. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

