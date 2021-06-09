Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,938,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,243,000 after buying an additional 218,975 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

