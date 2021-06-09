Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.370-0.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 9,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

