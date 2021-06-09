Hathor Achieves Market Cap of $92.32 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $92.32 million and $6.36 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00236798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00211223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.36 or 0.01264390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,886.51 or 1.00222293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

