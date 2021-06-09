Hathor (HTR) One Day Volume Hits $6.36 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $92.32 million and $6.36 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00236798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00211223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.36 or 0.01264390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,886.51 or 1.00222293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

