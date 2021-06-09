Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

