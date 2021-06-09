HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,530. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 662.25, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

