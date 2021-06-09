HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HQY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $49,503,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

