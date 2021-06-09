Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.21 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $253.29 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00042700 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00263611 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00041743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00027129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,696,209 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

