Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.