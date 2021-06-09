HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLFFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

HelloFresh stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. 12,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $102.73.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

