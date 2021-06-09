Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.72

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 30948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.