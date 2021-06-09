Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 54,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,737,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

