HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,978 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $208,444.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACRS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

