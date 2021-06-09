HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

