HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.91. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

