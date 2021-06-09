HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SONO opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.