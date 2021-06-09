HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $232,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $109,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $67,810,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $425.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.95. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

