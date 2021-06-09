HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $148,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $488,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $786,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $11,047,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

