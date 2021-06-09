HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,659,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 102,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.