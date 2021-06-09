Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Himax Technologies worth $32,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Himax Technologies by 964.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 134,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMX opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

