HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Trading Down 4.4%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 302,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 48,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power-utility, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.