Homeros (HMR) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Homeros has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $49.57 million and $9.49 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00068528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00916478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.03 or 0.09060927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049603 BTC.

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.