Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

HMN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 133,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $4,883,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.