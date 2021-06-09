Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $341,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $266.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.