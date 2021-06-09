Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,025 Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BBU opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

