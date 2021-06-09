Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

