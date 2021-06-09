Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $548.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.