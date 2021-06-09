Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.