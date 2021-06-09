H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. 44,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,595. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

