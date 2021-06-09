Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1256 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Huaneng Power International has decreased its dividend by 53.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HNP opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huaneng Power International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

