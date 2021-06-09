Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of HUBB opened at $189.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

