HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $144,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,316. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.67 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.68 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.14.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

