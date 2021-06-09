Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $105,867.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00913027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.40 or 0.08968798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

