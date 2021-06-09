IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Shares of IAA opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. IAA has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

