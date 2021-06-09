Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.87 ($15.14).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

