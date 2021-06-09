iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned about 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 247,789 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $893,000.

IBDN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,833. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43.

