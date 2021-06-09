ichi.farm 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00221373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00209099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.85 or 0.01310279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,152.59 or 0.99989660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

