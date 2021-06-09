ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.02. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 9,909,149 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Featured Article: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.