ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.02. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 9,909,149 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

