Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.39. 473,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,647,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

