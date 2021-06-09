IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $223.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

