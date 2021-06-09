IDEX (IDEX) Hits Market Cap of $29.57 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. IDEX has a market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00930239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.82 or 0.09037135 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

