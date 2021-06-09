IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $44,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $565.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,703. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.