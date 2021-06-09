Idle Market Capitalization Reaches $12.68 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $149,394.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00019177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00062275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00229895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00212524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.72 or 0.01323943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,133.79 or 1.00349510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,934 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

