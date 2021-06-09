iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 51,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

